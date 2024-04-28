Advertisement

Biobased Chemicals

Biobased chemical start-up MicroByre is out of business

by Matt Blois
April 28, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 13
The biobased chemical start-up MicroByre has gone out of business. The company cataloged bacteria growing on waste such as food scraps and manure, and used the information to help customers identify cost-effective ways to make biobased chemicals. Most competitors use yeast or Escherichia coli to convert sugar into biobased chemicals. MicroByre argued that less common bacteria and waste feedstocks are necessary to produce the chemicals cheaply, though the approach proved scientifically challenging.

