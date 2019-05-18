Biosynthetic Technologies raises $9.5 million for plant-based lubricants

Biosynthetic Technologies has raised $9.5 million in a first round of funding to commercialize its Estolides line of biobased synthetic oils for use in lubricants, chemicals, and cosmetics. Early-stage venture investor HG Ventures led the round. Biosynthetic Technologies is providing samples of its products to clients from a pilot facility. The Indianapolis-based company says the oils, which are made from plant fatty acids, are higher performing than petroleum versions, biodegradable, and nontoxic.
