Bluestem Biosciences raises $5 million for chemical fermentation

Bluestem Biosciences, a synthetic biology start-up, has raised $5 million in seed financing to pursue the production of chemicals via anaerobic fermentation. The company told the trade group Bio Nebraska it plans to license yeast strains and fermentation processes to companies that own fermentation infrastructure. Bluestem will use computational tools to develop a product pipeline. The company’s team includes alumni from synthetic biology companies such as Ginkgo Bioworks, Zymergen, and Amyris.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter