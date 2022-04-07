Braskem, Sojitz form biobased chemical partnership

The Brazilian chemical maker Braskem and the Japanese trading firm Sojitz plan a joint venture to produce biobased ethylene glycol and propylene glycol. They will use the Mosaik technology that Braskem and the engineering firm Haldor Topsoe have been testing in Denmark since 2019. The demonstration plant cracks monosaccharides into glycoaldehyde that is converted into the glycols. Braskem and Sojitz plan to build three industrial units, the first by 2025. Braskem has long made biobased polyethylene in Brazil via a route that dehydrates sugar-based ethanol into ethylene.
