Braskem completes bioethylene expansion

Braskem has completed a 30% expansion of its biobased ethylene plant in Triunfo, Brazil. The $87 million investment brings the capacity for ethylene, which the company uses to make polyethylene, to 260,000 metric tons (t) per year. The company has been making ethylene from sugarcane-derived ethanol since 2010. Braskem aims to produce 1 million t of biobased polymers by 2030 and is considering making biobased polypropylene in the US.
