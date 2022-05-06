CJ Bio completes PHA plant in Indonesia

CJ Bio, a subsidiary of the fermentation specialist CJ CheilJedang, has opened a polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) plant in Pasuruan, Indonesia. The company says it will make a soft, amorphous version of the biodegradable, plant-based polymer that lends itself to blending with other polymers. The plant has 5,000 metric tons per year of annual capacity. CJ Bio bought its PHA technology from Metabolix in 2016.
