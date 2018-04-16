Calumet acquires biolubricants start-up

Specialty hydrocarbon and fuels maker Calumet Specialty Products Partners has purchased Biosynthetic Technologies, an Irvine, Calif.-based start-up that is developing lubricants based on plant oils. Calumet says Biosynthetic’s estolides offer high performance while also meeting requirements for biodegradability and toxicity. Calumet will make the estolides at its esters facility in Missouri.
