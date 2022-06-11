Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Biobased Chemicals

Capra raises funds for novel bioreactor

by Michael McCoy
June 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 21
Two people pose by a bioreactor.
Credit: Capra Biosciences
Capra Biosciences cofounders Elizabeth Onderko and Andrew Magyar pose with their bioreactor.

Capra Biosciences has raised $1.8 million in preseed funding to develop a continuous-flow bioreactor that it says will change the economics of making biobased chemicals. Capra plans to use the money to build a production-scale reactor at its facility in Manassas, Virginia. Its first product is the cosmetic ingredient retinol, the company says, and it intends to move into biobased lubricants. Capra’s cofounder and CEO, the biochemist Elizabeth Onderko, invented the bioreactor technology as a postdoctoral associate at the US Naval Research Laboratory.

