Capra raises funds for novel bioreactor

Capra Biosciences has raised $1.8 million in preseed funding to develop a continuous-flow bioreactor that it says will change the economics of making biobased chemicals. Capra plans to use the money to build a production-scale reactor at its facility in Manassas, Virginia. Its first product is the cosmetic ingredient retinol, the company says, and it intends to move into biobased lubricants. Capra’s cofounder and CEO, the biochemist Elizabeth Onderko, invented the bioreactor technology as a postdoctoral associate at the US Naval Research Laboratory.
