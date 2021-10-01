Cargill to buy Arkema epoxides business

Cargill has agreed to acquire Arkema’s epoxidized vegetable oil business for about $39 million. The business, which has annual sales of about $40 million, runs a plant in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, that produces epoxides by reacting oils with hydrogen peroxide. Cargill, a major vegetable oil producer, says it already uses epoxides to make biobased plasticizers and polyols and that the purchase will complete its supply chain.
