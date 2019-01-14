Catalent boosts biologics capacity

Catalent will spend $200 million in a three-year program to expand drug-substance manufacturing and fill-and-finish capacity at its Madison, Wisconsin, and Bloomington, Indiana, biologics plants. Mammalian cell culture capacity will increase in Madison with the addition of two new suites, each with a pair of 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. Work should be complete by 2021, more than doubling the current capacity. The Bloomington site will see a new high-speed vial line that operates at a filling speed of 300 units/min.
