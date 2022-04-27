Chemistry in Pictures: Biodegradable glitter

Ah glitter, the sparkle parents love to hate. As news stories abound of microplastics in our food and bloodstream, it seems bonkers to manufacture them on purpose just for aesthetics. And indeed, plastic glitter, the most common type on the market today, is under fire especially in cosmetics. Enter biobased and biodegradable glitter. At the recent InCosmetics conference in Paris, cosmetics ingredients makers offered a dazzling array of glitters that are made from plants and that break down easily in the environment. Though the chemical details were closely guarded, the materials themselves were on prominent display, such as this glitter turntable at ingredient maker Ronald Britton’s Bioglitter demonstration station.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
