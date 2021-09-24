Circa picks site for novel solvent plant

Circa Group has picked a former coal-fired power plant in northeastern France as the site for its first commercial facility to make dihydrolevoglucosenone, a biobased solvent intended to replace traditional petrochemical solvents such as N-methylpyrrolidone. The facility, which has funding from a European Union project called ReSolute, is intended to make 1,000 metric tons per year of the solvent from cellulose waste.
