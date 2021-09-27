Advertisement

September 27, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 35

Supply chain discipline has paid off for contract development and manufacturing organizations amid an ongoing crisis

Cover image:Pipe rack infrastructure that will support a new manufacturing building at Hovione’s headquarters plant in Loures, Portugal.

Credit: Hovione

Volume 99 | Issue 35
Quote of the Week

What the field really needs is “less PR and more papers.”

Billy Boyle, CEO, Owlstone Medical

Outsourcing

How the drug services industry found itself prepared for a pandemic

Can breath tests sniff out COVID-19?

Breath-based diagnostics may provide a quicker and cheaper way to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 infections

Weighing wastewater’s worth as a COVID-19 monitoring tool

More than a year into surveilling sewage for outbreaks, scientists have a better idea of what the approach can—and can’t—tell us about the health of communities

  • Materials

    Periodic Graphics: What is Play-Doh made of?

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning rolls out the chemistry behind the colorful, nontoxic modeling material

  • 3-D Printing

    Restoring coral reefs with 3D-printed skeletons

    Complex shapes molded or 3D printed with calcium carbonate give corals a realistic structure to grow on

Science Concentrates

Infectious disease

Aptamer-nanopore sensor detects only infectious viruses

DNA-based device might offer rapid COVID-19 test that is not fooled by dead virus

Business & Policy Concentrates

Chemistry cover-up and incoherent chloroform

 

