Quote of the Week

September 27, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 35
Supply chain discipline has paid off for contract development and manufacturing organizations amid an ongoing crisis
Cover image:Pipe rack infrastructure that will support a new manufacturing building at Hovione’s headquarters plant in Loures, Portugal.
Credit: Hovione
Breath-based diagnostics may provide a quicker and cheaper way to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 infections
More than a year into surveilling sewage for outbreaks, scientists have a better idea of what the approach can—and can’t—tell us about the health of communities
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning rolls out the chemistry behind the colorful, nontoxic modeling material
Complex shapes molded or 3D printed with calcium carbonate give corals a realistic structure to grow on
DNA-based device might offer rapid COVID-19 test that is not fooled by dead virus