Circa signs another customer for its biobased solvent Cyrene

Circa Group has agreed to supply the chemical distributor Oqema with several thousand metric tons per year of its dihydrolevoglucosenone solvent, to be made in a plant set to open in late 2023 in Carling Saint-Avold, France. The solvent, sold as Cyrene, is derived from cellulose and intended to replace petrochemical solvents such as N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone. With similar deals to supply Will & Co., Merck KGaA, and Dichem, Circa says it now has reservation commitments for over 5,000 metric tons of Cyrene per year.
