Quote of the Week

January 23, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 3
Cover image:The wreck of the X-Press Pearl unleashed a record 1,680 metric tons of plastic pellets on Sri Lanka’s coast in 2021. Scientists want to understand more about the effects of this poorly studied type of marine pollution.
Credit: Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The wreck of the X-Press Pearl unleashed a record 1,680 metric tons of plastic pellets on Sri Lanka’s coast in 2021. Scientists want to understand more about the effects of this poorly studied type of marine pollution
Fewer new molecular entities cleared the agency’s hurdles than in recent years
Biomineral expert wants to help Mars researchers avoid mistaking spherical or twisty minerals for signs of fossilized life
‘This case is not about espionage,’ a federal judge says. The former KU professor will not go to prison over interactions with China
Oscillating voltage prompts molecular rings to trundle around a circular track
Former department chair Ting Guo has been on leave since 2021
Former department chair Ting Guo has been on leave since 2021