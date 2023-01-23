Advertisement

10103-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 23, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 3

Cover image:The wreck of the X-Press Pearl unleashed a record 1,680 metric tons of plastic pellets on Sri Lanka’s coast in 2021. Scientists want to understand more about the effects of this poorly studied type of marine pollution.

Credit: Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“With the increasing size of ships, increasing complexity of cargo, there will continue to be spills and accidents and continued risks to human health and the environment.”

Therese Karlsson, science and technical adviser, International Pollutants Elimination Network

Pollution

Grappling with the biggest marine plastic spill in history

The wreck of the X-Press Pearl unleashed a record 1,680 metric tons of plastic pellets on Sri Lanka’s coast in 2021. Scientists want to understand more about the effects of this poorly studied type of marine pollution

37 new drugs achieved FDA approval in 2022

Fewer new molecular entities cleared the agency’s hurdles than in recent years

C&EN-tennial playlist

Solve C&EN’s crossword celebrating the magazine’s 100th anniversary

Science Concentrates

Misconduct

UC Davis chemistry professor fired after investigation for alleged sexual assault of a high school student

Former department chair Ting Guo has been on leave since 2021

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

C&EN scenery and teaching with chemistry puns

 

