Clariant and ExxonMobil join to research biofuels

The specialty chemical maker Clariant has signed a joint research agreement with ExxonMobil and Renewable Energy Group (REG) to evaluate using cellulosic sugars in biofuel production. The partnership expands an existing pact between ExxonMobil and REG, a biodiesel producer, focused on microbes that convert cellulosic sugars into biodiesel. Clariant will contribute its Sunliquid technology, which it is now installing at a straw-to-ethanol plant in Romania.
