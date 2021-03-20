Clariant forms ethoxylate venture in India

The specialty chemical maker Clariant and India Glycols are forming a joint venture to make ethoxylated surfactants in India from biobased ethylene oxide. The partnership will combine Clariant’s regional detergent business with India Glycols’ ethoxylate business, which had sales in its most recent fiscal year of about $100 million. Clariant will own 51% of the venture; India Glycols will have a 49% stake and receive $90 million. India Glycols calls itself the world’s largest producer of biobased ethylene oxide. In an integrated system, the company ferments molasses into ethanol, which it dehydrates into ethylene. It then uses customary petrochemical processes to make ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol. India Glycols sells the glycol for conversion into polyethylene terephthalate for bottles. It counts Coca-Cola as a customer for its PlantBottle program. India Glycols’ alkoxylation plant in Kashipur, India, will be folded into the joint venture.
