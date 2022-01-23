Conagen makes antioxidant kaempferol by fermentation

Conagen is using fermentation to produce the antioxidant kaempferol for nutrition, beauty, and personal care products. The flavonoid is normally found in tea, fruits, and green, leafy vegetables like spinach and kale. Conagen already uses fermentation to produce other antioxidants, such as DHQ, p-coumaric acid, hydroxytyrosol, and rosmarinic acid. The biotech firm says fermentation is more efficient than chemical synthesis or botanical sourcing for producing flavonoids.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter