Corbion plans more lactic acid

The Dutch biobased materials maker Corbion plans to build a 125,000-metric-ton-per-year lactic acid plant in Thailand by 2023. The $190 million facility will complement an existing Corbion facility there to create the world’s largest lactic acid production site, the company claims. Corbion says the plant is meant to support the growth of its nearby Total Corbion polylactic acid joint venture, which opened in 2018. Separately, Corbion is canceling an initiative in another biobased polymer raw material, 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid, which is used to make polyethylene furanoate.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter