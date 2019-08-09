Corteva invests in Israeli microbe firm

Corteva Agriscience, which spun off of DowDuPont in June, is expanding its biological product offerings by investing in an arm of Israel’s Evogene. Corteva will invest cash and shares of its own Taxon Biosciences subsidiary in Evogene’s Lavie Bio subsidiary in return for a 30% stake in Lavie. The firms will integrate their pipelines of microbial and biochemical products; Corteva will market them for corn and soybeans. The companies have collaborated for 2 years.
