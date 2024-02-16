Covestro starts making biobased aniline

Covestro has started up a pilot plant at its site in Leverkusen, Germany, for making biobased aniline. Aniline is a precursor to the polyurethane raw material methylene diphenyl diisocyanate. The new plant uses a microorganism to transform sugar into an intermediate that is then converted into aniline through a catalytic step. Conventionally, aniline is made from the petrochemical nitrobenzene.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter