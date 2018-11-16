Croda to probe marine biology on Prince Edward Island

Specialty chemical maker Croda International has opened a marine biotechnology innovation center on Canada’s Prince Edward Island. The center is based at Nautilus Biosciences, a company established at the University of Prince Edward Island in 2007 and acquired by Croda earlier this year. Croda has since added a high-throughput screening system to vet the center’s library of marine samples. Nautilus also has access to the university’s marine microbial library. Croda seeks to develop marine products for personal care, health care, and crop-management uses.
