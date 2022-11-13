Cruz Foam gets cash for biobased packaging

Cruz Foam has raised $18 million in series A funding to scale up production of its packaging made from natural biopolymers. The starting materials include chitin, a by-product of the seafood industry. Cruz Foam says its first products will be replacements for plastic foams made from expanded polystyrene or expanded polyethylene. The company claims the products are biodegradable and can break down in home compost heaps.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter