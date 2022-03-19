Cysbio pitches zosteric acid as paint antifoulant

The Danish start-up Cysbio is developing zosteric acid, also known as eelgrass acid, as a biobased antifoulant for marine paints. Eelgrass is an underwater plant that produces zosteric acid to prevent organisms from attaching to it. Cysbio, a spin-off from the Technical University of Denmark, is using fermentation to produce the sulfated biochemical. The company says zosteric acid can replace copper and other harmful chemicals in paints that keep organisms from attaching to ships.
