Danimer goes public

The biobased polymer maker Danimer Scientific has completed its merger with Live Oak Acquisition, a “blank check” company created to make a large purchase. Danimer now trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DNMR. The firm has $380 million in cash, which it plans to use mainly to increase its capacity to make the biodegradable polymer polyhydroxyalkanoate to 90,000 metric tons (t) per year by 2023 from 10,000 t today. Danimer had sales of $35 million in the first 9 months of 2020.
