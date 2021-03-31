Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biobased Chemicals

Danimer will invest big in PHA

Predicting strong demand, the biopolymer maker plans to spend $700 million on a new plant

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 31, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of Danimer's plant in Winchester, Kentucky.
Credit: Danimer Scientific
Danimer's plant in Winchester, Kentucky, opened in 2020.

In response to a surge in demand, Danimer Scientific says it will spend $700 million to build a new plant for the biobased polymer polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in its hometown of Bainbridge, Georgia.

Danimer is one of several small, green chemistry firms that have gone public by merging with special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, using the cash they raised to fund grandiose projects. The polypropylene recycling company PureCycle Technologies recently completed a SPAC merger that values it at $1.2 billion. And Origin Materials, which makes chemical feedstocks from lignocellulose, inked a $1.8 billion SPAC deal in February.

Danimer’s deal, completed in December, valued it at $890 million. It now has nearly $380 million in cash on its balance sheet that it will put toward expansion.

The company argues that market forces are opportune for PHA, which biodegrades in the ambient environment, including the ocean. Most other biobased polymers have to be composted. The company makes PHA by feeding canola or soybean oil to bacteria.

And Danimer has nabbed big-name customers recently. It signed a 2-year partnership in March with Mars Wrigley, which plans to launch Skittles packaged in PHA by early next year. The company also has been collaborating with the distiller Bacardi.

“We are even more bullish now about PHA than we were a few months ago,” Steve Croskrey, Danimer’s CEO, told analysts on a conference call.

The company completed its first commercial-scale plant, with 9,000 metric tons (t) per year of capacity, in Winchester, Kentucky, in March 2020. Ramp up of that plant increased its 2020 sales by about 46%, to $47 million. An expansion will bring the plant’s capacity to 30,000 t by 2022.

The new plant in Bainbridge was originally slated to have 57,000 t of annual capacity. Due to additional demand, it will now have 114,000 t of capacity to be added in two phases, in 2023 and 2024.

Danimer says it forecasts that the Bainbridge plant’s capacity will be sold out. However, on the analyst call, the company acknowledged that only about 10% of its output is under contract so far.

In a note to clients, the Jefferies stock analyst Laurence Alexander wrote that market signals suggest a “seismic shift in appetite for bio-based and biodegradable products.” Alexander predicts global PHA capacity to reach more than 1.1 million t per year by 2023. But he also expects that at least two, and as many as 8, competitors will enter the market by that time.

Indeed, Kaneka has already built a small PHA plant in Japan. And the start-up RWDC is planning a facility in the US.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CJ Bio completes PHA plant in Indonesia
Danimer fires back at another short-seller report
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Will the biodegradable plastic PHA finally deliver?
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE