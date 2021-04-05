Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 5, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 12

By addressing problems with interleukin-2's toxicity and half-life, drug companies hope to build a safer, more targeted immunotherapy for cancer or autoimmune diseases

Cover image:This cytokine can be used to treat cancer or autoimmunity, but scientists have to overcome what makes it dangerous

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Protein Data Bank/PDB ID 1M47/Shutterstock

Full Article
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If the European chemical industry doesn’t become climate neutral, then no other sector will be able to either.”

Dennis Kredler,, director of EU affairs, Dow

Biologics

IL-2 treatment can be dangerous. Here’s how drug firms are trying to fix it

By addressing problems with interleukin-2's toxicity and half-life, drug companies hope to build a safer, more targeted immunotherapy for cancer or autoimmune diseases

Structural biologists clean up SARS-CoV-2 protein structures

For the past year, the Coronavirus Structural Task Force has been fixing errors in structures of the virus’s proteins to give drug designers the best possible models

Chemical executives use unexpected forum to talk diversity, the environment

The World Petrochemical Conference branches out this year beyond markets and prices

  • Tissue Engineering

    Biomaterials engineer Molly Stevens creates materials for tissue regeneration and ultrasensitive diagnostics

    She aims to make diagnostics that are scalable and accessible globally

  • Investment

    A test for the European chemical industry’s green ambitions

    But access to post-COVID-19 recovery funds will be key to succeeding

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Kelly Chibale

    Education helped this organic chemist overcome poverty. He now leads a drug discovery research center in Cape Town

Science Concentrates

image name
ACS Meeting News

ACS Council meets virtually in advance of ACS Spring 2021

Among its actions, ACS Council picks the 2022 candidates for ACS president-elect

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Getting to know neurologist Oliver Sacks

 

