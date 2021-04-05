Quote of the Week

April 5, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 12
By addressing problems with interleukin-2's toxicity and half-life, drug companies hope to build a safer, more targeted immunotherapy for cancer or autoimmune diseases
Cover image:This cytokine can be used to treat cancer or autoimmunity, but scientists have to overcome what makes it dangerous
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Protein Data Bank/PDB ID 1M47/Shutterstock
For the past year, the Coronavirus Structural Task Force has been fixing errors in structures of the virus’s proteins to give drug designers the best possible models
The World Petrochemical Conference branches out this year beyond markets and prices
She aims to make diagnostics that are scalable and accessible globally
But access to post-COVID-19 recovery funds will be key to succeeding
Education helped this organic chemist overcome poverty. He now leads a drug discovery research center in Cape Town
Among its actions, ACS Council picks the 2022 candidates for ACS president-elect