DuPont, ADM pilot the biobased monomer FDME

DuPont and Archer Daniels Midland have opened a 60-metric-ton-per-year furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME) pilot plant in Decatur, Ill. FDME, which is made via fructose dehydration, can be polymerized into polytrimethylene furandicarboxylate. PTF is a fully biobased plastic that can be used for beverage bottles and other applications now served by polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PTF has better gas-barrier properties than PET and can create lighter-weight packages, the companies claim.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter