Ecovia Renewables advances polyacrylate alternative

The University of Michigan spinout Ecovia Renewables is scaling up a fermentation process for polyglutamic acid after a group of investors, led by Michigan Investment in New Technology Startups, converted loans into an equity stake in the company. Ecovia says polyglutamic acid can be a biodegradable replacement for petrochemically produced polyacrylates, which are used as superabsorbent polymers in diapers and other products. A number of other firms are trying to develop biobased acrylic acid for the same purpose.
