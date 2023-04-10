Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

April 10, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 12

﻿﻿Move over, chatbots and image generation. AI-powered protein design is having a moment﻿

Volume 101 | Issue 12
Quote of the Week

“The next few years will be a critical window for action because that will set the stage.”

Bruce Chinn, CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical

Protein Folding

Generative AI is dreaming up new proteins

﻿﻿Move over, chatbots and image generation. AI-powered protein design is having a moment﻿

Top of the agenda at the World Petrochemical Conference were energy abatement and plastics circularity

At big conference, petrochemical executives talk competitiveness and energy transition

What’s in traditional Chinese herbal medicine, and do its prescriptions work?

Scientists are untangling the chemical secrets of ancient recipes

  • Nanomaterials

    In Japan, cellulosic nanofibers look to leave the lab

    Companies try to get costs down to unleash potential of the wood-based material

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Narcan approved for over-the-counter sale

    The nasal spray, which reverses opioid overdoses, should be available for purchase without prescription in late summer

  • ACS Meeting News

    Scientists reveal diverse compounds at ACS’s ‘First Disclosures’ session

    Chemists presented drug candidates to treat diseases from Crohn’s to cancer

Science Concentrates

image name
Biomaterials

An edible battery gets its juice from food

Cells could power edible sensors that are safe to use inside the body

Business & Policy Concentrates

What happens when geneticists play with their food?

 

