Quote of the Week

April 10, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 12
Move over, chatbots and image generation. AI-powered protein design is having a moment
At big conference, petrochemical executives talk competitiveness and energy transition
Scientists are untangling the chemical secrets of ancient recipes
Companies try to get costs down to unleash potential of the wood-based material
The nasal spray, which reverses opioid overdoses, should be available for purchase without prescription in late summer
Chemists presented drug candidates to treat diseases from Crohn’s to cancer
Cells could power edible sensors that are safe to use inside the body