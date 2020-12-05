Elementis and Nxtlevvel form biobased solvents pact

The specialties producer Elementis has inked a deal with Nxtlevvel Biochem to develop, make, and sell biobased products, starting with two solvents for industrial paints and coatings. The solvents, which act as coalescing agents, will launch early next year. Nxtlevvel, which is based in the Netherlands, is a joint venture between GFBiochemicals and Towell Engineering. GFBiochemicals specializes in solvents, polyols, and plasticizers made from levulinic acid.
