Enerkem, partners propose Quebec waste-to-biofuels plant

Waste-to-fuels firm Enerkem has joined with Shell, Suncor, Proman, and Hydro-Québec to propose a nearly $700 million facility near Montreal. The plant would take in 200,000 metric tons per year of nonrecyclable and wood waste to produce nearly 125 million L of biofuels and chemicals made from methanol. Enerkem’s gasification technology turns waste into syngas and then methanol. The site would host an 87 MW electrolyzer to produce hydrogen and oxygen using hydropower. The partners say the project would support Quebec’s 2030 Plan for a Green Economy.
