EnginZyme raises $22 million for biomanufacturing

The cell-free biomanufacturing start-up EnginZyme has raised $22 million in series B financing from Bunge Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, and others. The Swedish company aims to replace petrochemical production of plastics, rubber, and other materials with a process that uses enzymes and packed-bed reactors. EnginZyme claims that its process is cheaper and easier to scale up than other biomanufacturing methods. It plans to use the funding to improve the scalability of its technology.
