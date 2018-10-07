Enzyme developer Arzeda links with BP and DNA synthesis firms

The enzyme developer Arzeda has signed an agreement with BP to jointly develop a biobased route to an undisclosed chemical of interest to BP. Seattle-based Arzeda has similar deals with the chemical makers Invista and Mitsubishi Chemical. Separately, Arzeda will work with Labcyte, TeselaGen Biotechnology, and Twist Bioscience to build a DNA assembly platform that reduces the time and cost required to create genes encoding Arzeda’s enzymes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter