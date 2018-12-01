Ethylene oxide leak shuts down bridge

A leak from Croda’s new ethylene oxide plant in New Castle, Delaware, shut down the Delaware Memorial Bridge between Delaware and New Jersey for six hours on Nov. 25. The incident created a traffic nightmare for thousands of travelers making their way home after the Thanksgiving holiday. The $170 million plant is the only commercial facility in the US to make the surfactant feedstock from biobased materials. Company officials attribute the leak to a bad pipe gasket installed during construction.
