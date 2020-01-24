European green hydrogen project gets funded

A consortium led by the Dutch chemical maker Nouryon will receive a European grant of about $12 million for a green hydrogen project in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The group wants to use McPhy’s alkaline water electrolysis technology to turn renewable electricity into 3,000 metric tons of H2 per year. Another firm, BioMCN, will combine the H2 with carbon dioxide to produce renewable methanol. The consortium will make a final decision on the plant later this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter