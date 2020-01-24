Evonik acquires phytochemical firm Wilshire Technologies

Evonik Industries has acquired Wilshire Technologies, a Princeton, New Jersey–based supplier of phytochemicals and derivatives to the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. Wilshire was formed in 1997 by the former Rutgers University professor Joe San Filippo and today has about 10 employees. Evonik says the purchase will add cosmetic ingredients such as plant-derived cholesterol that replaces animal-originated material.
