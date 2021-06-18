Ford and Origin collaborate on auto materials

Origin Materials and Ford Motor say they will collaborate to make new materials that will “drive decarbonization in the automotive industry.” Origin Materials, which is going pubic in a $1.8 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is developing a process to convert lignocellulosic biomass into a chemical intermediate, chloromethyl furfural. From this platform, Origin and Ford want to develop polyethylene terephthalate, pigments, and fillers for automotive applications.
