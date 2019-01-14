Fujifilm expands biologics capacity in North Carolina

Fujifilm plans to invest approximately $90 million to expand its biologics contract development and manufacturing business, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. The project will add 2,000 L single-use cell culture manufacturing trains, cell culture purification suites, and microbial recovery suites to existing facilities in Morrisville, North Carolina. The result will be a 25% increase in cell culture production capacity and a 50% boost in microbial capacity. The new facilities are expected to be on line early next year.
