Fujifilm to open a cell culture media facility in Europe

Cell culture media specialist Fujifilm Irvine Scientific plans to open a third manufacturing plant, in Tilburg, the Netherlands. The 23,000 m2 facility, located at an existing Fujifilm production center, will produce animal-component-freedry powder media, liquid media, and bioprocessing liquids used to feed mammalian cells being raised in bioreactors for biologic drug production. The company currently makes cell culture media in Japan and the US.
