Futerro plans French polylactic acid plant

Futerro, an affiliate of the Belgian lactic acid maker Galactic, plans to build a polylactic acid (PLA) plant in Port-Jérôme, in the Normandy region of France. The biobased-polymer facility will include lactic acid production and have 75,000 metric tons (t) of annual capacity. The firm has an option to buy a site to build it and will study the project in 2023. Futerro opened its first PLA plant, in Bengbu, China, in 2020 and has since expanded capacity there to 100,000 t per year.
