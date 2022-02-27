Geltor scales up biobased collagen

The biobased material firm Geltor says it has completed a commercial-scale production run of PrimaColl, which it calls the first collagen made with zero animal inputs. The material was made at a contract fermentation plant in the Czech Republic run by the specialty chemical maker Arxada. Geltor says its collagen is now available to food and beverage makers. The California-based firm is also working on fermentation-derived human elastin.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter