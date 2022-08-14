Genomatica and Aquafil ready plant-based nylon

The biobased chemical developer Genomatica and its partner, the Italian nylon maker Aquafil, say they have demonstrated multiton production of nylon 6 made from plant-based materials. The firms ferment sugars to make a precursor for the nylon raw material caprolactam at an Aquafil facility in Slovenia. They say their production of precommercial quantities will help determine the design of future commercial plants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter