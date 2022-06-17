Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biobased Chemicals

Genomatica and Unilever launch venture for alternatives to palm oil

New venture will focus on ingredients for home and personal care products

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 17, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A woman in PPE pipettes something in a lab. Her lab coat says "Genomatica."
Credit: Genomatica
Genomatica uses synthetic biology to find biobased routes for established specialty chemicals.

The industrial biotech firm Genomatica and the consumer product maker Unilever have formed a joint venture that will develop fermentation-derived versions of home and personal care ingredients that are normally made from palm oil.

The partners are launching the new venture with a $120 million investment and hope other firms will join, according to Genomatica CEO Christophe Schilling. Though the firms are not yet disclosing which molecules they’ll target, Schilling says the focus will be on surfactants. In home and personal care, these are often made from the C16–18 fatty acids found in palm oil and palm kernel oil.

Schilling says the partners decided to work on palm alternatives because of the sustainability impact. Although some palm oil is produced using sustainable agriculture practices, the growth in demand for sustainable palm-derived products is outstripping the growth in supply, he says. Conventional palm plantations, meanwhile, are often ecological and climate nightmares, and many western consumer product makers try to avoid sourcing oil from them.

Schilling says the new venture’s technology will use plant-based, non-oil carbohydrates as its feedstock. The resulting products will have carbon footprints half the size or less of conventionally-produced options, he says.

The palm replacement effort is the first major outing for Genomatica’s long-carbon-chain technology platform, which it purchased from Renewable Energy Group in 2019 to complement its four- and six-carbon technologies. Schilling expects the venture to build plants with capacities between 10,000 and 100,000 metric tons per year.

The venture will join a handful of other efforts aimed at solving the palm problem. The start-up C16 Biosciences is similarly using biotechnology to get the same surfactant molecules without the troublesome palm plant. Others such as Locus Performance Ingredients and Holiferm are commercializing new surfactant molecules to replace palm derivatives.

BASF, meanwhile, is rolling out a blockchain-based tracking technology that can show consumers exactly where the palm ingredients they buy come from—and even allow them to tip individual farmers. And of course, petrochemical alternatives are available, though that option is unpopular in the personal care market.

“Scientists have used many exotic alternatives to mimic palm oil; whether these are economical has yet to be proven,” says Rina Singh, executive vice president of the nonprofit Alternative Fuels and Chemicals Coalition. She says it’s exciting to see Genomatica and Unilever using industrial biotechnology to create renewable specialty chemicals.

Genomatica, which has raised more than $300 million from investors, is becoming more and more active in consumer-facing applications for its biotechnology, Schilling says. In 2021, the firm signed a deal with the athletic clothing maker Lululemon to develop biobased nylon; it also formed a joint venture called Qore with the agriculture giant Cargill to make biobased 1,4-butanediol, a spandex starting material, in Iowa. Genomatica has also been expanding its production of butylene glycol, which it markets as a perfume solvent under the name Brontide.

Although Schilling says he is rooting for companies bringing out new molecules with exciting new properties, “we’ve always focused on direct replacement” of existing molecules. He says the firm’s approach is to pick commercial chemicals and use synthetic biology to make them from sustainable or renewable feedstocks. “If we’re successful with these technologies, we believe that that’s going to drive much more widespread and larger scale adoption, which then drives a much larger sustainability impact.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biosurfactant investment grows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
﻿Synthetic biology firm Debut raises series B led by L’Oréal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
L’Oréal invests in Genomatica venture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE