Genomatica acquires assets of REG Life Sciences

The biobased chemical developer Genomatica has acquired the assets of REG Life Sciences, a division of Renewable Energy Group, for an undisclosed sum. REG LS is largely the former LS9, which Renewable Energy Group acquired in 2014 for $40 million. Genomatica says it plans to use the acquired assets, which include over 550 patents and patent applications, to develop sustainable chemicals for cleaning and flavor and fragrance applications. Genomatica’s current focus is on fermentation-derived C4 and C6 chemicals. The acquisition brings technology for longer-chain chemicals.
