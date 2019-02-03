Gevo says new catalytic process makes cheap bio-isoprene

Biofuels firm Gevo says it has developed a catalytic process to make isoprene from low-cost or even waste renewable alcohols. The ability to use cheap feedstocks such as mixed alcohol by-products from ethanol production means the process can create the synthetic rubber raw material at a competitive price, the company claims. Gevo is among a handful of firms that pursued fermentation routes to isoprene. But that route has since been deemed too expensive. Gevo hopes to license the technology to ethanol and chemical producers.
