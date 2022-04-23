Goodyear to develop dandelion rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is partnering with Farmed Materials on a project, funded by the US Department of Defense, to make rubber from dandelions. Farmed Materials says it analyzed 2,500 plants to find a suitable replacement for rubber trees, which are mostly grown in tropical locations outside the US. Ohio-based Goodyear says it’s trying to create a local source of natural rubber to avoid future supply chain problems. The rubber will initially be used to make tires for military planes and could eventually be used in consumer tires.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter