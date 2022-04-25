Advertisement

April 25, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 14

Glass recyclers are finding ways to reuse this high-tech material that is designed for passenger safety, optical clarity, driving comfort, and energy efficiency

Cover image:Manufacturing this high-tech material is complicated, and so is recycling it. But glass recyclers are finding ways to reuse it

Credit: Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“Is it ethical to cite papers in which human rights abuses are clearly documented? . . . Moreover, how should a journal respond to ethically distressing content when it is discovered?”

David W. Christianson, chair, Department of Chemistry, University of Pennsylvania

Inorganic Chemistry

Automotive glass presents unique challenges for manufacturing and recycling

Glass recyclers are finding ways to reuse this high-tech material that is designed for passenger safety, optical clarity, driving comfort, and energy efficiency

Will Japan run on ammonia?

Major chemical firms want to build the infrastructure for using ammonia as a fuel

The world needs a full stop on fossil fuels, sustainability analyst Holly Jean Buck says

Net-zero carbon emission goals are not enough, a contributing author to IPCC report says

  • Food Science

    Periodic Graphics: Baking soda versus baking powder

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how chemical leavening agents make cookies and other baked goods rise

  • Publishing

    Confronting human rights abuses in the scientific literature

    Scientific journals must be accountable for ethically distressing content regardless of when it was published

  • Catalysis

    Buckyballs boost ethylene glycol synthesis from syngas

    C60 acts as electron reservoir for copper catalyst, improving production of ethylene glycol from CO

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Quick and broad amine synthesis clears easier path to drug compounds

A general way to make tertiary amines is straightforward and broadly applicable

Business & Policy Concentrates

