Quote of the Week

Automotive glass presents unique challenges for manufacturing and recycling
Glass recyclers are finding ways to reuse this high-tech material that is designed for passenger safety, optical clarity, driving comfort, and energy efficiency
April 25, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 14
Cover image:Manufacturing this high-tech material is complicated, and so is recycling it. But glass recyclers are finding ways to reuse it
Credit: Shutterstock
Major chemical firms want to build the infrastructure for using ammonia as a fuel
Net-zero carbon emission goals are not enough, a contributing author to IPCC report says
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how chemical leavening agents make cookies and other baked goods rise
Scientific journals must be accountable for ethically distressing content regardless of when it was published
C60 acts as electron reservoir for copper catalyst, improving production of ethylene glycol from CO
A general way to make tertiary amines is straightforward and broadly applicable