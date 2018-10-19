Hurricane Michael knocks out Kraton plant

Polymer and pine chemical maker Kraton says its Panama City, Fla., plant “sustained considerable damage” from Hurricane Michael, which made landfall Oct. 10 on the Florida panhandle. The company says its Pensacola, Fla., site was largely unaffected by the storm. The company makes rosin esters and dispersions in Panama City and terpene resins in Pensacola. Kraton engineers are still assessing damage and don’t know when the plant will be back to normal, the firm says.
