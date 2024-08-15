Advertisement

Biobased Chemicals

ICIG picks up Clariant cellulosic plant

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 15, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 25
Clariant's complex in Podari, Romania. It is a chemical plant with what appears to be bales of hay on the premises.
Credit: Clariant
Clariant's plant in Podari, Romania.

International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) has agreed to purchase Clariant’s decommissioned ethanol plant in Podari, Romania. The plant was meant to demonstrate Clariant’s cellulosic ethanol technology, but the firm closed the plant last year when it couldn’t ramp up output to its designed capacity of 63 million L per year. The plant cost $258 million to build, but the firms haven’t disclosed ICIG’s purchase price. ICIG plans to merge the plant with its Corden BioChem subsidiary, which operates a fermentation plant in Germany. It intends to use the Romanian facility for contract fermentation services.

