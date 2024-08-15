ICIG picks up Clariant cellulosic plant

International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) has agreed to purchase Clariant’s decommissioned ethanol plant in Podari, Romania. The plant was meant to demonstrate Clariant’s cellulosic ethanol technology, but the firm closed the plant last year when it couldn’t ramp up output to its designed capacity of 63 million L per year. The plant cost $258 million to build, but the firms haven’t disclosed ICIG’s purchase price. ICIG plans to merge the plant with its Corden BioChem subsidiary, which operates a fermentation plant in Germany. It intends to use the Romanian facility for contract fermentation services.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter